Blue Jays roster: will Alejandro Kirk need thumb surgery?

The Toronto Blue Jays recently dropped a series to the Chicago White Sox, and it was during one of those games that Alejandro Kirk suffered a thumb injury after being hit by a pitch. As of now, surgery isn’t confirmed, but a final decision is expected Monday, April 6.

The update came from Keegan Matheson on X (@keeganmatheson): “Alejandro Kirk also had a dislocation in his thumb along with the fracture. He’s meeting with a doctor Monday to determine whether surgery (or a pin) is needed.” For now, Kirk is being replaced by Tyler Heineman, who recently took responsibility for the team’s losses.

The details of Kirk’s injury are somewhat complex. It’s not a fracture at the tip of the thumb, but rather at the knuckle, as manager John Schneider explained. There’s reportedly no ligament damage, though the team is still awaiting further medical evaluation.

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The Blue Jays’ situation without Kirk

If Kirk ends up needing surgery, it would be a moderate concern for Toronto. Still, they have options. Heineman remains the most immediate replacement despite his early struggles, while Triple-A catcher Brandon Valenzuela is another potential call-up.

Never a good day when the Captain leaves the game with an injury pic.twitter.com/lreuEdaTvw — Ozoon (@Ozoon_CA) April 3, 2026

It’s not a worst-case scenario for the Blue Jays. At 4-4, they still have time to adjust and avoid panic if Kirk is sidelined for an extended stretch. He’s been part of the team since 2020 and a key contributor since 2022.

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The pitching staff will need to build chemistry with Heineman while they wait for Kirk’s return. That said, he’s not unfamiliar to the organization, he’s been a regular presence since 2024 and also saw time with the team in 2022 and 2023.