Bo Bichette reacts to NY Mets fan boos with blunt honesty

Bo Bichette didn’t shy away from addressing the boos he heard at Citi Field during the New York Mets’ first home series. The team’s new star was honest, saying he understood the fans’ reaction and admitted his struggles at the plate have not been good.

Bichette’s response to reporters about the boos and his performance was direct: “If anything, I thought it took too long. I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too,” said the Mets third baseman, who is currently hitting just .071.

The start to the season hasn’t been easy, with only one hit in 14 at-bats. Criticism has been strong, but Bichette also said he’s “wanting a moment” with the Mets, something that could signal to fans that his adjustment period may not take long.

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Criticism surrounding Bichette

Fans haven’t been the only ones criticizing Bichette. Reporters and analysts have also pointed out his struggles, though many have praised the way he has handled the situation, calling his response professional and appropriate.

Bo Bichette was asked if the boos at Citi Field caught him off-guard at all:



"If anything, I thought it took too long. I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too." pic.twitter.com/zmZRZtMreR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 29, 2026

“Okay, you couldn’t have responded to this fanbase any better with that answer. Hopefully he gets things going soon,” wrote Tyler of The Wardy NYM on X, echoing the sentiment of many who appreciated Bichette’s accountability. He has also contributed one RBI so far.

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Expectations were high after his 2025 MLB season with the Toronto Blue Jays, including a .467 performance against the Baltimore Orioles in a four-game series. Looking back, Bichette’s only other slow starts came in 2024 (.167 average) and 2021 (.167), making this early stretch one of the toughest openings of his career.