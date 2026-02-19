Francisco Lindor reacts to Steve Cohen’s decision of not naming a NY Mets captain

The New York Mets don’t have captains and won’t have them as long as owner Steve Cohen is at the helm. That’s what he says. That prompted a reaction from Francisco Lindor, one of the team’s leaders who was poised to become a captain.

An ESPN article stated that Francisco Lindor was going to be named the first team captain since David Wright in 2018. However, Steve Cohen established a ‘No-Captains policy’ on the Mets.

Lindor has now revealed his feelings. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Lindor said, “I respect it. This is definitely a Steve, front-office type decision. At the end of the day, being named captain or not, I’m still going to act the same. This isn’t something that will make me different. I’m glad he put everything to bed, so that way we can stop talking about this and move on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lindor is an outstanding player

Lindor is an elite shortstop in the MLB. Arguably the best all-around player in the game, Lindor is not only top-tier defensively, but also has a high-level performance at the plate. Not every player can combine elite defensive metrics with top-tier offensive production, but Lindor has made it look ordinary.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

During the last three seasons, Lindor averages 31.7 home runs, 30.3 stolen bases, and 91.7 RBIs per year. That is incredibly good. Also, he rarely misses a game, and is a very clutch performer.

Advertisement

see also Former NY Mets slugger Pete Alonso makes it clear how he feels about his move to the Orioles

Lindor showed his greatness with his reaction

Ego is a big part of star players. However, Lindor took the news in a very mature way. Not only that, he seems motivated. That speaks volumes of Lindor’s character and that what he wants is to win baseball games, nothing more.

Advertisement

Lindor is currently recovering from a surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone. Still, as reliable as always, Lindor is scheduled to be ready for Opening Day of the MLB 2026 season.