What happens if Inter Milan win, tie or lose vs Bodo/Glimt today in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO playoff phase leg 2?

Inter Milan are fighting for their place in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as they prepare to face Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of the knockout playoffs. The Italian side enters the match trailing after a shocking 3-1 defeat in the first leg in Norway.

Despite that setback, Inter Milan have remained dominant at the San Siro this season, a strength reflected in their Serie A campaign where they currently lead the table by 12 points. However, their home form in Europe has been inconsistent, following league-phase losses to Liverpool and Arsenal, meaning they cannot afford any complacency tonight.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt are on the verge of making history. Having already defeated giants such as Manchester City and Atletico Madrid this season, the Norwegian champions travel to Milan with a two-goal cushion and the genuine belief that they can secure their first-ever appearance in the Champions League Round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Inter Milan win vs Bodo/Glimt?

A victory is mandatory for Inter Milan to keep their qualification hopes alive, but the margin matters. Because away goals no longer count as a tiebreaker, Inter must win by at least two goals to level the aggregate score and force extra time. A victory by three or more goals would see the Nerazzurri advance directly to the Round of 16.

Francesco Pio Esposito celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Bodo/Glimt. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if Inter Milan and Bodo/Glimt tie?

see also Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing today for Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase leg 2?

Should the second leg end in a tie, Bodo/Glimt will advance to the next round. Their 3-1 victory in the first leg gives them a two-goal aggregate lead that a draw tonight would preserve, sealing a historic result for the visitors.

Advertisement

What happens if Inter Milan lose vs Bodo/Glimt?

If Inter Milan suffer another defeat at the hands of Bodo/Glimt, they will be eliminated from the competition. In this scenario, the Norwegian side would comfortably secures its place among Europe’s elite in the Round of 16 for the first time in club history.