Brandon Nimmo reportedly struggled with his Mets exit as new details come to light

Brandon Nimmo will no longer play for the New York Mets after being traded to the Rangers, but because he held a no-trade clause, the decision wasn’t an easy one. According to multiple reports, it took him several days to accept that he would be leaving the organization he’d spent 10 years with.

One of the first reports on how difficult the situation was for Nimmo came from Mike Puma: “The Mets approached Nimmo on Friday asking him to waive his no-trade. He spent the next day or so considering it, including a chat with Jacob deGrom, before giving his OK,” he wrote on X.

It’s still unknown what Nimmo discussed with deGrom, and perhaps that information will surface later. But it’s clear that learning about the trade wasn’t something he could process quickly, especially after posting strong individual numbers for the Mets this season, including 155 games, 92 RBI, 25 home runs and 154 hits.

Michael Marino reported something similar to Puma regarding Nimmo

As a national MLB reporter, Marino is plugged into key trade developments, and one of the details he learned from his sources is that Nimmo’s decision wasn’t easy. It wasn’t a one-day situation but rather several days of reflection before he ultimately approved the move.

“Sources have told me that Brandon Nimmo’s decision to waive his NTC was not an easy one. Brandon took multiple days to decide if he was willing to leave the Mets. All indications are he absolutely loved New York and his time with the Mets. A fan favorite will be deeply missed,” Marino wrote on X.

Why did Nimmo have to approve the trade?

According to Michael Baron of Just Mets, Nimmo still had five years remaining on his contract, and along with the no-trade clause, the Mets also owed him a significant amount of money over that span.

“Brandon Nimmo had five years, $100 million and a full no trade clause attached to him. So he had to approve a deal to Texas,” Baron wrote on X, where he also shared his thoughts on Semien: “Marcus Semien has 3 years, $72 million left on his deal. They’re getting a plus defender and a meh bat. But this ups the Mets’ run prevention ability.”