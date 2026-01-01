Trending topics:
MLB

Ex-Cubs and Pirates OF with brief NY Mets connection joins Tatsuya Imai’s former team in Japan

Following the signing of Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai, a former outfielder who previously played with the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates—and had a brief stint with the New York Mets—has inked a deal with the Saitama Seibu Lions.

By Santiago Tovar

Tatsuya Imai pitching for the Shibu Lions.
© @MLBTatsuya Imai pitching for the Shibu Lions.

One of the most intriguing developments in MLB’s offseason is the signing of a key player by a rather unexpected team. Tatsuya Imai, formerly of the Saitama Seibu Lions, decided to pursue a career in the United States, prompting the Lions to find his successor. They have unveiled their new addition, Alexander Canario, a former player for the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, with a brief stint linked to the New York Mets.

According to a report by Tim Boyle from Rising Apple, Canario has inked a deal with the Seibu Lions following his three-season tenure in the MLB. He’s set to join the Lions for the 2026 season, aiming to strengthen their roster after Imai’s departure.

Canario first gained attention during his time with the New York Mets in Spring Training, where he left a strong impression. However, he ultimately made his mark with the Cubs and, more significantly, the Pirates, where he participated in 87 games.

With Canario now part of the squad, the Seibu Lions continue their strategy of acquiring international talent. They’ve already signed notable players from underrepresented countries, including Carlos Tobar from Slovenia and Kyazze Fred and Isabirye Musa Azed from Uganda.

Alexander Canario celebratin

Alexander Canario #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates.

Canario’s major league stats

Despite some challenging seasons with the Cubs, it was in Pittsburgh where Canario truly showcased his potential, although it wasn’t enough to propel the team into postseason contention.

  • Games: 87
  • Batting Average: .218
  • Home Runs: 6
  • RBIs: 20
  • Runs Scored: 25
  • Stolen Bases: 3
  • OPS: .612
As Canario embarks on his journey in Japan, he has a golden opportunity to rebuild his confidence and potentially return to MLB in the future, demonstrating that his prowess on the diamond is no fluke.

