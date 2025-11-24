Gary Cohen sends strong message on Marcus Semien’s impact after painful Brandon Nimmo departure

Gary Cohen is not only a reporter who knows the Mets inside and out, but he also understands how a new player can contribute something different and better to the team. He views Marcus Semien as exactly what the Mets needed and potentially an improvement over Brandon Nimmo.

“Everything I’ve ever heard about Marcus Semien tells me that he’s going to be a breath of fresh air in that clubhouse because he is a very well-regarded person in his own right. That certainly will change the nature of things just by his presence rather than Brandon’s,” Cohen told SNY.

However, Cohen also admitted that a player like Semien will not just replace Nimmo‘s playing style but also his strong personality: “I think that you try and bring in high-character people. The Mets have traded one and they’re bringing back another one.”

Steve Gelbs echoes Cohen’s sentiment

Cohen was not the only reporter to discuss Semien and Nimmo. Steve Gelbs joined the conversation in a separate message distributed by SNY Mets, emphasizing how great Nimmo was for the Mets and suggesting he might one day receive special honors with the team.

“Brandon Nimmo was a great Met, a prideful Met. Someone who I talked often about with him, his legacy as a Met and when he put that uniform on, he really did look at himself as somebody that not just would be a leader of this team for years to come, but somebody that one day might have his No. 9 in the rafters, retired.”

How long was Nimmo with the Mets?

Nimmo was with the Mets for a total of 10 years leading up to his trade. He debuted in 2016, playing his first 32 MLB games, and had his most recent season in 2025, which featured his highest number of games played to date, with 155 total. That season was also his career best for home runs, with 25, surpassing his 24 from 2023.