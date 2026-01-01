NY Yankees take bold action on Cody Bellinger amid NY Mets rumors

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are in the midst of a battle for the services of Cody Bellinger. However, the Bronx Bombers have just made a huge decision towards winning the bidding war.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have officially put an offer on the table for Cody Bellinger. This puts pressure on both the Mets, other interested teams and on the player himself, who now has to evaluate if he keeps being a part of the Yankees or goes elsewhere.

Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in 656 plate appearances in 2025. The 2019 NL MVP has been one of the most coveted players during this MLB offseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees must also keep Judge happy

The Yankees have one of the best players in MLB’s modern history in Aaron Judge. He has been very vocal about his desire to keep Bellinger as one of his teammates. While Judge’s future with the team is not in jeopardy, keeping him happy is very important for the team.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout.

Advertisement

Aaron Judge had a historic season with a .331/.457/.688 slash line in 2025, leading the MLB in all three categories. Judge batted 53 home runs, and drove in 114 RBIs. Judge’s elite hitting with a 1.145 OPS helped him win another MVP award.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees, NY Mets could face unexpected Cody Bellinger threat from AL West team

The Yankees need to move

In the whole month of December, the Yankees haven’t done much to improve their roster. They agreed terms with outfielder Yostin Pena on a minor league contract. Then, released RHP Allan Winnans.

Advertisement

On December 30th, they agreed terms with Amed Rosario on a one-year deal. While Rosario is a very good utility player, that won’t cut it for a team with such high expectations.