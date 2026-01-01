MLB News: White Sox sign former NY Mets top prospect following Munetaka Murakami deal

The Chicago White Sox have added a familiar name to their roster, signing outfielder Jarred Kelenic as a non-roster invitee for 2026 spring training, following their earlier signing of Munetaka Murakami, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Kelenic, 26, who began his career as one of the New York Mets’ top prospects, has since moved through several organizations, including the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves, bouncing between the majors and minors.

Originally drafted 6th overall by the Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft, Kelenic was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York, returning him to the Mariners. Known for his left-handed swing and athleticism, Kelenic has yet to fully translate his prospect hype into consistent major league production.

Despite flashes of promise, Kelenic has struggled at the MLB level. Over parts of five seasons, he posted negative or low WAR totals, hitting just .181 in 2021 and .141 in 2022 for Seattle.

Jarred Kelenic #24 with the Braves dives and catches a line out. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After being traded to the Braves in December 2023, his struggles continued, including a .167 batting average and -0.5 WAR in 2025 across 24 major league games.

Kelenic’s potential fit with the White Sox

The signing is largely a low-risk, high-reward move for Chicago. The White Sox are a young team still building depth and have an open right-field spot, giving Kelenic an opportunity to compete for a major league role.

Kelenic’s history of inconsistency might be mitigated by the White Sox environment, which has seen recent success integrating younger players. The team also recently signed Japanese slugger Murakami to a two-year, $34 million deal, indicating an active approach to roster improvements.

With spring training approaching, the White Sox will see if Kelenic can finally unlock the potential that once made him a top-10 MLB prospect. His performance could determine whether he earns a roster spot or continues as a depth option, but the low-risk nature of this signing makes it a logical move for Chicago.