NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo raises injury concerns but makes up for with championship promise

Cam Skattebo didn't quite clear the air on the speculation around his injury recovery, but he did deliver a promise to New York Giants fans.

Cam Skattebo is still recovering from the gruesome injury that cut his rookie season short during the 2025 NFL campaign. During the New York Giants‘ Town Hall event, he was asked where he stands in his recovery, and his answer may not have been exactly what fans hoped to hear. New York will allow it, though.

“I am a little ways out. I will be ready for Week 1,” Skattebo admitted, via Ryan Dunleavy of New York Post. Last season, Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula, and ruptured ligament. Everybody expected it to be a long recovery, and ‘Skatt’ firmly believes he will be fully healthy by the time the new campaign starts.

The Giants would’ve hoped to have more certainties around Skattebo’s health by now, but they are still confident he will stay true to his word and be available for opening week of the 2026 NFL season—when New York will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Either way, it’s not like the G-Men have many other options.

Advertisement

Skattebo makes championship promise

Considering the Giants already fear being without Malik Nabers for Week 1, the possibility of losing their top running back as well only causes stress levels to spike across the Big Apple. However, Cam Skattebo remains self-assured. “Wait until you see me for 17 games,” he said, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Not only that, but ‘Skatt’ is confident the G-Men could come away with silverware next season.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

“I won the championship in my second year [with the Arizona State Devils]. So, we’ll see,” Skattebo stated during the 2026 Giants Town Hall. Skattebo didn’t lie. In 2024, during his second year at Arizona State, his team won the Big 12 Championship, as the star running back finished the year 2,316 scrimmage yards and 24 total touchdowns.

Advertisement

If John Harbaugh and company can get anything close to that out of Cam Skattebo in 2026, then the Giants may truly be in contention to come away with a trophy. Perhaps a division title is the most realistic goal, but Big Blue is ready to prove people wrong—especially the skeptics in the NFC East.

Skattebo’s numbers in 2025

Before his incredible rookie year came to an abrupt end, Cam Skattebo had proven to be the engine of the Giants’ offense—and a tireless one at that. He played a little less than half a season, appearing in eight games while registering 101 carries for 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Moreover, he was always a safety valve for Jaxson Dart and a big play waiting to happen, as he caught 24 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns.