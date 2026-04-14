Sean Murphy begins rehab assignment as Braves outline recovery progress

The Atlanta Braves received an encouraging update on Sean Murphy, as the catcher officially begins the next step in his recovery from offseason surgery. The team announced Tuesday that Murphy will start a rehabilitation assignment with High-A Rome, marking a key milestone in his return timeline.

The update came as part of a series of roster moves shared by the organization. “Additionally, C Sean Murphy tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with High-A Rome,” the Braves announced on X, confirming that the veteran catcher is ready to resume game action in the minors.

Murphy has been sidelined since undergoing hip surgery during the offseason, forcing him to miss the start of the 2026 campaign. His absence is part of a broader wave of injuries that has tested Atlanta early in the season, while the pitching staff continues to deliver strong performances, as highlighted in Braves manager Walt Weiss praises rotation after Grant Holmes’ dominant start.

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Braves take important step toward Murphy’s return

Murphy’s rehab assignment is a significant development for a team that has managed to stay competitive despite injuries. The process will allow him to gradually build up his workload while regaining timing at the plate and behind it.

Catcher Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Braves are expected to monitor his progress closely, ensuring he is fully ready before returning to the major league roster. As with most rehab assignments, the timeline will depend on how he responds in game situations.

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Despite missing several key contributors, Atlanta has opened the season in strong form. The Braves currently sit at 10–7 and in first place in the NL East, showing resilience while navigating early roster challenges.