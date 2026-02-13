Brian Cashman clarifies Jasson Dominguez’s uncertain role with the NY Yankees

Brian Cashman recently addressed the situation surrounding Jasson Dominguez in an effort to clarify that he does not yet have a guaranteed roster spot with the New York Yankees to begin the 2026 season and could potentially be headed to Triple-A.

“I would concede it’s in his best interest to be getting everyday reps. We’ll just have to wait and see how the spring shakes out, who’s standing and then we’ll make the appropriate decisions when we have our meetings close to the end of camp,” Cashman said.

What Cashman is essentially saying is that Dominguez needs more plate appearances. With the Yankees’ current roster construction, it is highly unlikely he would get the consistent opportunities he needs at the major-league level. Triple-A could provide that rhythm at the plate, although it remains unclear whether he would spend the entire season away from the majors.

Dominguez the fourth outfielder

It is worth noting that Domínguez does not have a locked-in role in the Yankees’ outfield. Trent Grisham, who recently signed a new $22 million contract, appears to have a secure spot. That makes it unlikely Domínguez would receive just two or three reps per week in the majors.

“I think the ‘Jasson Dominguez can’t field’ narrative is lazy. We know he can’t field in left, but that’s not his NATURAL POSITION. He needs to be put in his proper position to make an evaluation on his true talent level. Until then, we’ll never know,” Brandon Furtado of What’s the Scoop (@brandonfurtado8) wrote on X.

Cashman was reluctant to send Domínguez to Triple-A last season, but the situation is different now,even though no final decision has been made. Last season, Domínguez hit .257, his second-best year so far with the Yankees, appearing in 123 games with 429 plate appearances.