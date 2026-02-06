Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman makes stance clear on Trent Grisham after Bronx breakout

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed Trent Grisham’s role and outlook after his breakout performance in the Bronx, signaling how the team views his future.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Brian Cashman at Yankee Stadium.
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesBrian Cashman at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees entered the offseason unsure if Trent Grisham would stay in the Bronx. General manager Brian Cashman described the qualifying offer decision as a “50-50” call, knowing the outfielder could accept or test free agency.

When Grisham agreed to a one-year, $22.025 million deal, Cashman welcomed the certainty, and the Yankees gained stability in the outfield as the free‑agent market grew increasingly unpredictable.

At this point, that $22 million looks like a bargain, the way the free-agent market got away from everybody,” Cashman said on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio. “We’re really happy he chose to stay. Hopefully, he can keep building on last year’s performance.”

Advertisement

Can Grisham repeat his breakout?

Grisham, 29, posted career highs in 2025 with 34 home runs, 116 hits, 74 RBIs, and a .235/.348/.464 slash line. His resurgence followed a difficult 2024, when he batted .190/.290/.385 while adjusting to a part-time role after being acquired from the San Diego Padres.

Trent Grisham #12 of the Yankees looks on after stealing third base. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Trent Grisham #12 of the Yankees looks on after stealing third base. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

“I like when I can get my mind to this level,” Grisham said during the season according to MLB.com. “It’s a lot of fun to learn from that and produce on a nightly basis. It’s what I’ve always dreamed about.”

NY Yankees add A’s reliever off waivers as roster shuffling continues

see also

NY Yankees add A’s reliever off waivers as roster shuffling continues

Yankees’ outfield depth

Cashman noted the team’s confidence in Grisham’s defense, despite a slight dip in 2025 due to a left hamstring injury. Manager Aaron Boone believes the outfielder could return to Gold Glove form with health and consistency.

Advertisement

Survey

Can Trent Grisham replicate his breakout season with the Yankees in 2026?

already voted 0 people

With Cody Bellinger signed to a five-year deal and Aaron Judge in the lineup, playing time for young outfielders like Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones may be limited. “Injuries or lineup changes can open spots,” Cashman said. “We have a lot of depth, but opportunities are there if guys can step in.”

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
MLB Rumors: NY Yankees former top prospect may miss opening day roster
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees former top prospect may miss opening day roster

NY Yankees reportedly eye 34-year-old right-handed outfielder to support Bellinger, Grisham
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly eye 34-year-old right-handed outfielder to support Bellinger, Grisham

NY Yankees add A’s reliever off waivers as roster shuffling continues
MLB

NY Yankees add A’s reliever off waivers as roster shuffling continues

Ghali’s 2026 Winter Olympics performance: What poem did the Italian rapper recite?
Sports

Ghali’s 2026 Winter Olympics performance: What poem did the Italian rapper recite?

Better Collective Logo