NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman makes stance clear on Trent Grisham after Bronx breakout

The New York Yankees entered the offseason unsure if Trent Grisham would stay in the Bronx. General manager Brian Cashman described the qualifying offer decision as a “50-50” call, knowing the outfielder could accept or test free agency.

When Grisham agreed to a one-year, $22.025 million deal, Cashman welcomed the certainty, and the Yankees gained stability in the outfield as the free‑agent market grew increasingly unpredictable.

“At this point, that $22 million looks like a bargain, the way the free-agent market got away from everybody,” Cashman said on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio. “We’re really happy he chose to stay. Hopefully, he can keep building on last year’s performance.”

Can Grisham repeat his breakout?

Grisham, 29, posted career highs in 2025 with 34 home runs, 116 hits, 74 RBIs, and a .235/.348/.464 slash line. His resurgence followed a difficult 2024, when he batted .190/.290/.385 while adjusting to a part-time role after being acquired from the San Diego Padres.

Trent Grisham #12 of the Yankees looks on after stealing third base. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

“I like when I can get my mind to this level,” Grisham said during the season according to MLB.com. “It’s a lot of fun to learn from that and produce on a nightly basis. It’s what I’ve always dreamed about.”

Yankees’ outfield depth

Cashman noted the team’s confidence in Grisham’s defense, despite a slight dip in 2025 due to a left hamstring injury. Manager Aaron Boone believes the outfielder could return to Gold Glove form with health and consistency.

With Cody Bellinger signed to a five-year deal and Aaron Judge in the lineup, playing time for young outfielders like Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones may be limited. “Injuries or lineup changes can open spots,” Cashman said. “We have a lot of depth, but opportunities are there if guys can step in.”

