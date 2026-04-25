Bryce Harper reacts as Phillies’ 10-game skid continues: ‘We just got to win’

The Philadelphia Phillies are struggling through a 10-game losing streak that has exposed issues across both offense and pitching, turning what was expected to be a competitive stretch into a prolonged slump. Veteran leader Bryce Harper has become one of the key voices in a clubhouse, while former Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos recently reflected on his Phillies exit.

After another defeat, Harper addressed the situation with an extended and honest reflection. “It’s not great. Obviously, the spot where we want to be. Said it multiple times, it’s like beating a dead horse, man. I mean, we can all say the same thing every single day. Nobody wants to hear it. So we just got to win. I mean, plain and simple so we understand we lost tonight.”

He also added,“Understand that we had a great day yesterday. All those things, right? It doesn’t matter until you win a game. So just got to continue to fight and come in tomorrow and start tomorrow.” The comments were reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

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The Phillies are now one loss away from tying their longest losing streak since 1999, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, when they dropped 11 straight games. It is also only the fifth time since 1972 that the franchise has reached a 10-game skid, underscoring the rarity of the current collapse.

"We can all say the same thing every single day. Nobody wants to hear it."



Bryce Harper says the Phillies just need to keep it simple and win. | @WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/ZwVo0cRJiy — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 25, 2026

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