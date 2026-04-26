Rob Thomson addresses job status amid Phillies struggles as Alex Cora speculation grows

Rob Thomson is staying focused on his clubhouse as the Philadelphia Phillies face a brutal 9-19 start, even as the shadow of Alex Cora looms over the league. While the front office hasn’t made a formal move, the sudden availability of a championship-caliber manager has ignited speculation across the baseball world.

According to Scott Lauber of The Inquirer, Thomson was blunt when asked about his job security during this difficult stretch. “I don’t have time to think about it. I’m a person that thinks about other people and what can I do to help them. And it’s out of my control,“ the skipper noted regarding his future.

The pressure is mounting as Bob Nightengale pointed out on X that the Phillies currently hold one of the worst records in MLB. This slump comes at a time when Jim Bowden has linked Alex Cora to the Phillies as a potential long-term fit due to his history with president Dave Dombrowski.

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How far have the Phillies gone under Thomson?

Thomson famously took the Phillies to the World Series in 2022 and the NLCS in 2023, earning a reputation for stabilizing a veteran clubhouse. However, unlike Alex Cora, who secured a title in his first year with Boston, Thomson is still searching for the final piece of the puzzle to bring a trophy back to Broad Street.

Chris Sale and the Braves whip the Phillies again! 6-2 final as Sale wins his 150th career game! pic.twitter.com/uL0nVkjmbI — Atlanta Braves Radio Network 🎙️ (@BravesRadioNet) April 26, 2026

The connection between Cora and Dombrowski is well-documented, with both men sharing a 2018 World Series ring from their tenure with the Red Sox. Analysts like Chase Senior have already suggested that the front office should consider fire Thomson.

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While Thomson remains dedicated to helping his players find their rhythm, the reality of “win-now” expectations in Philadelphia is undeniable. With the Phillies struggling to stay afloat, every decision in the dugout will be compared to the tactical success Cora achieved during his most dominant MLB years in the American League.