NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton exits vs Astros with calf tightness, status uncertain

The New York Yankees may be facing another injury concern after Giancarlo Stanton exited Friday’s game against the Houston Astros with right calf tightness. The veteran slugger left in the sixth inning of a 12-4 win, raising immediate questions about his availability moving forward.

Manager Aaron Boone, who recently detailed his conversation with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza amid the team’s slumping start, addressed the situation after the game, emphasizing caution. “Hopefully we got ahead of anything serious, but we’ll just see where he’s at tomorrow,” Boone said, according to the NY Daily News. He added that it was “too early” to determine the severity, noting that no tests had been scheduled as of Friday night.

Stanton appeared to feel discomfort while on the bases before ultimately pulling up at third on a single by J.C. Escarra. After a brief check from the training staff, he exited the field and was later replaced by Randal Grichuk.

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Stanton’s injury history raises concern for Yankees

The situation is particularly concerning given Stanton’s history with lower-body injuries. The 36-year-old has dealt with multiple setbacks in recent seasons, including issues that limited his availability in 2025.

Giancarlo Stanton exits the game in the 6th inning after suffering an apparent leg injury running the bases. pic.twitter.com/FOyKISHLdy — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 25, 2026

Despite a modest start to 2026, batting .256 with three home runs and 14 RBIs, his presence remains a key part of the Yankees’ lineup. Losing his bat for any extended period would impact the team’s offensive balance.

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Yankees have options if Stanton misses time

If Stanton is sidelined, the Yankees have several internal options to adjust their lineup. Players like Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, and Randal Grichuk could see increased roles at designated hitter.

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Teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. expressed optimism despite the uncertainty. “You don’t want to risk it with that guy… we need that bat in our lineup,” he said, highlighting Stanton’s importance to the team’s long-term plans.