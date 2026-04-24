Kyle Schwarber sees positive signs despite Phillies’ ninth straight loss

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped their ninth straight game with a narrow 9-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs, but Kyle Schwarber pointed to a different takeaway after the defeat. Despite the result, the veteran slugger emphasized the team’s effort and energy as a possible turning point during a difficult stretch, especially after the club recently made headlines with a major roster decision on Taijuan Walker.

Schwarber highlighted the team’s mindset following the game. “I feel like that’s probably our brand of baseball right there… we kept fighting through it,” he said, according to ESPN. His comments reflected a sense that, even in defeat, the Phillies showed the kind of approach they need moving forward.

The loss dropped Philadelphia to 8-17 on the season, but the game itself told a more competitive story. The Phillies battled throughout and pushed the Cubs into extra innings before falling on a walk-off hit, showing improvement compared to earlier games during the skid.

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Competitive effort offers hope during losing streak

Unlike previous losses, the Phillies stayed engaged from start to finish, matching the Cubs inning by inning. Their ability to respond offensively and maintain energy late into the game stood out as a positive sign. Schwarber’s perspective suggests that the team is beginning to find its rhythm, even if results have not yet followed.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Phillies look to carry momentum into next series

Philadelphia now turns its attention to an upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves, where the focus will be on building from this performance. Schwarber stressed the importance of continuing that effort. “Keep fighting, keep finding that momentum,” he said.

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While the losing streak remains a concern, the Phillies believe that maintaining this level of play could help them turn the season around in the coming days.