Padres’ Nick Castellanos reflects on Phillies exit as former team struggles

San Diego Padres veteran Nick Castellanos offered a candid look back at his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, addressing perceptions about his tenure as his former team continues to struggle early in the 2026 season.

In a recent interview with Annie Heilbrunn, Castellanos pushed back on the narrative surrounding his exit. “The media might have made it seem like it was some big deal and I was like some huge villain, but honestly it never felt like that throughout my communication with the other players,” he said.

He also added, “I definitely would consider those guys in my clubhouse, my old clubhouse, my friends. Sure, if some people over there ever had issues with me and the way I went about things, they definitely never told me.”

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Castellanos, who played in Philadelphia from 2022 to 2025, was released during the offseason before signing with San Diego. While the Padres have started strong and sit near the top of the NL West standings, the Phillies have endured a difficult stretch, entering play with an 8-18 record and a lengthy losing streak, a contrast that reinforces how the Padres represent the first hurdle for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nick Castellanos #21 of the Padres hits a two RBI double. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Castellanos addresses perception of his Phillies tenure

The 34-year-old outfielder made it clear that, from his perspective, there was no internal conflict during his time in Philadelphia. His comments suggest a disconnect between public narratives and his personal experience within the clubhouse.

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Despite the circumstances of his departure, Castellanos emphasized that relationships with former teammates remained intact, reinforcing his view that the situation was less contentious than it appeared externally.

Padres hope for turnaround amid early struggles at the plate

While San Diego has performed well as a team, Castellanos has yet to find his rhythm offensively in 2026. He entered his next game with a .146/.196/.208 slash line through 16 appearances, a slow start by his standards.

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Still, his track record as a productive hitter offers reason for optimism. Whether as a regular contributor or in a complementary role, Castellanos remains a veteran presence the Padres could rely on as the season progresses.