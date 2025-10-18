Cal Raleigh sends warning about the Blue Jays as Mariners sit one win away from the World Series

Cal Raleigh delivered a firm message as the Seattle Mariners prepare for a potential World Series-clinching Game 6 in Toronto. With his team just one win away from making history, Raleigh made it clear that the Mariners aren’t ready to celebrate yet, and his words carried a clear warning.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, but we know we have a tough ball club on the other side so we’re not taking anything for granted,” Raleigh said, acknowledging the challenge that still lies ahead against the Blue Jays. In Game 5, his home run was a key moment in Seattle’s victory, alongside Eugenio Suárez, who also shared an encouraging message with Mariners fans.

Seattle holds a 3-2 lead in the ALCS, but Raleigh’s message was unmistakable saying the job isn’t done. The Blue Jays have already shown they can fight back after dropping two home games, and the Mariners know one lapse in focus could change everything.

Speaking about Mariners fans, Raleigh said, “They’ve been waiting for that, so that was a huge moment. That was probably one of the loudest moments I’ve ever heard here. So when Geno cleared that wall, it was really, really awesome, just so fun to be a part of.”

Raleigh seems close to fulfilling his promise to Mariners fans

Back in March, while discussing his contract with Seattle, he explained how much playing for the city meant to him: “I wanted to stay here because of the connection with the people of the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle Mariners.” He also vowed that he wouldn’t stop until bringing a championship to the city.

“I won’t stop working and I won’t stop grinding until this city gets what it deserves, and that is a perennial playoff team and a World Series Championship.” So far, Raleigh is living up to that promise, continuing to produce in what has been a career-defining season for him.