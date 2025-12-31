MLB Rumors: Blue Jays reportedly expected to sign one of the top free agents

Amidst ongoing offseason speculation, the Toronto Blue Jays remain a team to watch closely following their remarkable run to the World Series in 2025. Recent reports have surfaced, suggesting the Blue Jays are potential contenders to make significant roster upgrades, with three top free agents in their sights.

ESPN‘s Jeff Passan engaged with fans on social media, revealing his belief that Toronto is poised to sign one of the top free agents currently available. “Ultimately, I think the Blue Jays will land at least one of the three: Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, or Alex Bregman,” Passan responded when questioned by a fan.

Passan elaborated on the scenarios facing the Blue Jays, suggesting Tucker might be the least likely acquisition. “He seems inclined towards a shorter-term deal with a higher AAV. If he’s seeking a long-term commitment, the Blue Jays might be the most appealing option,” Passan explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given these contract dynamics, that leaves Bichette and Bregman as more realistic targets for Toronto, both presenting unique circumstances regarding their potential landing spots for the upcoming season.

Bo Bichette looks on.

Advertisement

Bregman and Bichette: Current offseason situations

As two standout free agents, Bregman and Bichette are navigating different paths this offseason. Bregman is reportedly drawing interest from the Boston Red Sox, who are considered a contender for his services, although Bregman ranks behind three other options, according to some reports.

Advertisement

see also Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto reportedly meet with MLB clubs in Los Angeles amid NY Mets, Blue Jays interest as deadlines near

Bichette, meanwhile, is attracting attention from multiple teams, with the Blue Jays remaining in the mix. However, Jon Heyman from the New York Post noted another potential contender. “Boston is a possibility for Bichette as well, though he currently appears to be a fallback option for them… Bregman seems to be their primary target,” Heyman stated.

Advertisement

Tucker: Potential destination and challenges

While Kyle Tucker has several suitors, a recent report highlights hurdles facing teams like the Orioles, Blue Jays, and Phillies in securing his signature. Amidst this uncertainty, rumors continue to swirl about the future of the former Chicago Cubs star.

SurveyWhich player will the Blue Jays sign next season? Which player will the Blue Jays sign next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement