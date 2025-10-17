Eugenio Suarez sends message to Mariners fans that fuels even more World Series hope

Trending topics:
Among the heroes for the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 was Eugenio Suárez, and after the victory against the Blue Jays, he made the objective for himself and his teammates crystal clear with a postgame message.

By Richard Tovar

Eugenio Suarez reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Blue Jays during on October 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Eugenio Suárez was the most productive player for the Seattle Mariners during Game 5 against the Blue Jays, driving in five RBIs to secure the win for his team. After the game, he sent a direct message to the fans, clarifying that he and his teammates are there to take the team all the way to a World Series.

“Our fans have been waiting a long time for this moment and we are here to give it to them,” Suárez told Tom Verducci of Fox, making it known that they are focused on winning a championship and competing until they reach the final series for the ring. He personally labeled his late home run for the Mariners as the biggest of his career.

“You gotta stay in the fight and never quit,” was part of Suárez’s rallying message, as he acknowledged the relentless support the Mariners fans have given the team all year. Regarding the grand slam itself, he simply recognized that he was “locked in.”

