Carlos Mendoza gets support from owner Steve Cohen amid NY Mets losing streak

The New York Mets are going through a difficult stretch, but manager Carlos Mendoza says he still has the support of owner Steve Cohen as the team tries to stop its losing streak. With pressure building from fans and media, Mendoza addressed his relationship with ownership ahead of a key series.

Mendoza shared that he has been in contact with Cohen during this period and values the support. “Steve’s been great… He knows what I’m going through and what the team is going through,” Mendoza said, according to The New York Post, explaining that those conversations have helped him stay focused despite the results.

The Mets continue their extended skid, placing them near the bottom of the standings early in the season. While injuries, including Juan Soto’s absence as he works through a structured return plan, have contributed, the team has also struggled with inconsistent offense and bullpen performance.

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Mendoza focused on leadership as pressure increases

Mendoza understands that results will ultimately define the situation. “I understand it’s a business and we’ve got to see results on the field,” he said, acknowledging the expectations that come with managing in New York.

Mets Owner Steve Cohen attends game two of the Eastern Conference first round NBA playoffs. Al Bello/Getty Images

Even with the pressure, Mendoza emphasized his role as a leader. He continues to focus on keeping the team together and maintaining confidence as the Mets look for a way to reset.

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Mets aim to turn things around with urgency

Owner Steve Cohen has made it clear that reaching the postseason is the goal, increasing the urgency for the team to improve quickly. The longer the losing streak continues, the more attention shifts to possible changes. Mendoza remains focused on what he can control. “It starts with me getting the best out of our players,” he said, pointing to accountability as the path forward.

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With Soto expected to return soon, the Mets hope to regain balance in their lineup. Still, reversing their current form will require a collective effort as they try to get back on track.