Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman emerges as surprise trade deadline candidate amid rumors

The Toronto Blue Jays are dealing with early-season inconsistency in 2026, and that has led to unexpected speculation surrounding veteran ace Kevin Gausman. While the season is still young, Toronto’s uneven start has already opened the door to questions about how the club might approach the trade deadline if results do not improve.

According to ESPN’s David Schoenfield, Gausman could become a surprising name to watch if the Blue Jays fall out of contention. “It seems unlikely, but factor in all the injuries and some of the surprising performances in 2025, and it’s not out of the question that the Jays just have one of those down years,” Schoenfield wrote, pointing to a scenario where Toronto could shift into a selling position.

The discussion is notable because Gausman has been one of the most reliable arms in the Blue Jays’ rotation and remains a key figure in their pitching staff. And as pitching mindsets continue to draw attention across MLB, highlighted recently when Max Scherzer called out mindset amid rough start, Gausman’s name has surfaced as a potential high‑value asset if Toronto shifts direction.

Advertisement

Gausman continues elite production amid speculation

Despite trade rumors, Gausman has remained highly effective on the mound. Through five starts, he owns a 2.54 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP, striking out 35 batters while issuing just six walks over 28.1 innings pitched.

Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman #34 of the Blue Jays pitches against the Diamondbacks. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Blue Jays’ season trajectory will determine deadline direction

Toronto’s approach at the trade deadline will ultimately depend on how the team performs over the coming months. If the Blue Jays manage to stabilize their play, Gausman is expected to remain a central part of their rotation in a push for postseason contention.

Advertisement

SurveyWhat should the Blue Jays do with Kevin Gausman? What should the Blue Jays do with Kevin Gausman? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

However, if struggles continue, the front office could be forced to explore difficult roster decisions. In that case, Gausman would immediately become one of the top pitching targets on the market, likely drawing strong interest from contenders looking for a proven postseason-caliber starter.