Argentina’s Nicolas Paz provides injury update amid rumors of roster change before 2026 World Cup

Argentina are facing a cloud of uncertainty as multiple players arrived at the Kansas City training camp nursing injuries ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with rising star Nico Paz among those currently hampered.

Nico Paz is widely considered one of the top young prospects on Argentina‘s roster, with a fanbase that trusts him to help the nation retain its title at the 2026 World Cup. However, the playmaker arrived at training camp nursing a knee injury, joining a list of nearly 10 injured players—including Lionel Messi—who are racing against the clock to recover ahead of the Group A opener against Algeria on June 16.

Despite rampant speculation regarding a potential roster alteration, with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia heavily rumored as a late injury replacement, Paz took to social media to shut down the noise. The midfielder delivered a reassuring message on his Instagram account, heavily hinting that his roster spot is secure and his return to the pitch is imminent.

“Last days of recovery. Can’t wait to play,” Paz posted on his official Instagram account, alongside a photo of himself training at the team’s base camp in Kansas City. Paz originally picked up the knee knock during his final domestic matches with Como, right after helping the Italian side secure a historic Champions League berth.

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While Paz works his way back, Messi is also reportedly following a strict, individualized rehabilitation program to ensure he can captain the side when the tournament kicks off. Paz’s situation will depend entirely on how his knee responds to treatment over the coming days.

Nicolas Paz of Argentina

Argentina roll out their first tactical lineup

Forced to adapt to an influx of pre-tournament injuries, manager Lionel Scaloni rolled out his first tentative starting XI during tactical drills in Kansas City, obviously missing the presence of Messi and Paz.

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Given Argentina’s favorable group-stage draw, Scaloni is using the early sessions to build a deeper, more adaptable lineup that can handle potential absences. With no player entirely safe from the injury bug, the manager is focused on maximizing his squad depth to ensure La Albiceleste is fully prepared to chase the fourth World Cup title in the nation’s history.

Argentina’s schedule for the World Cup

Argentina is placed in Group J for the 2026 World Cup with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Here is their group stage match schedule:

Match 1: Argentina vs. Algeria Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM EST / Local Venue: Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) — Kansas City, Missouri

Match 2: Argentina vs. Austria Date: Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM EST / Local Venue: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

Match 3: Jordan vs. Argentina Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 9:00 PM EST / Local Venue: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas



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