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Why the Mets won’t send Carson Benge to Triple-A

Despite a slow start and a low batting average, Carson Benge will not be sent to Triple-A, and the New York Mets have a clear, well-founded reason behind that decision.

Carson Benge at Citi Field in the Queens borough of New York City.
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesCarson Benge at Citi Field in the Queens borough of New York City.

Carson Benge isn’t off to a strong start in his debut season, currently hitting just .122, a tough spot early on. Still, the New York Mets have no plans to send him down to Triple-A, largely because he has impressed the organization in areas beyond the plate.

The report came from Max Goodman on X (@maxtgoodman): “The Mets have no plans to send Carson Benge down any time soon because of his slow start. David Stearns said New York is ‘going to be patient’ with Benge. He likes a lot of what he’s seen from the rookie so far (quality ABs, defense, speed, etc).”

It’s been a rough contrast for Benge, who hit .366 during spring training with 15 hits and five RBI in 41 at-bats. While the season is still young, he’ll need to adjust quickly, his 13 strikeouts in 45 at-bats highlight the early struggles.

Who would replace Benge if he were sent down?

Benge is currently playing in the outfield, and the Mets do have internal options if a change becomes necessary. Brett Baty is listed on the depth chart as a backup in right field, while also capable of filling roles at designated hitter and third base.

Another option is Tyrone Taylor, who brings versatility across the outfield and could step in if needed. A third depth chart alternative would be Jared Young.

See also

If Jorge Polanco gets hurt, who fills his spot on the NY Mets depth chart?

For now, there’s no urgency for the Mets. It’s Benge’s first season in the MLB, and with the front office backing him, the organization appears willing to give him time to improve both his average and overall production.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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