Aaron Judge establishes his mindset ahead of NY Yankees’ upcoming season with firm statement

Aaron Judge made an impactful return in his first spring training game, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored. His dynamic performance has fans buzzing about his potential contributions to the New York Yankees and the United States team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Following the game, Judge spoke with YES Network, emphasizing his mindset for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. “We’ve got a lot of unfinished business from last season,” he stated, highlighting the main goal for himself and the team this year.

Judge also discussed his offseason focus, aimed at boosting the Yankees’ impact in 2026. With both strategy and determination, Judge appears well-prepared to achieve his goals.

Yankees fans eagerly anticipate what Judge will bring to the team this season, backed by a strong roster featuring Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger. Excitement is also building around Gerrit Cole’s expected midseason comeback.

Judge’s insights on the ABS system

In spring training, Judge addressed the challenges of the new Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system set to debut this season, which marks MLB’s foray into advanced technological integration.

After losing a couple of challenges in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, Judge shared insights on the new technology. “We’ll see how that goes. Right now, I’m just focused on hitting, but I thought that first call was out, yet it was a strike,” Judge commented.

As the Yankees prepare for another spring training game against the New York Mets, anticipation builds around game developments crucial to crafting the optimal lineup for Opening Day, where Judge is undoubtedly a key figure.

