Cody Bellinger’s next move reportedly puts NY Yankees in tough spot ahead of free-agent market

The 2025 MLB season concluded with the New York Yankees finishing strong, but questions now swirl around one of their key players. Cody Bellinger, the outfielder acquired in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs, is expected to opt out of his contract after the World Series, setting the stage for a potentially massive free-agent market.

Bellinger, who posted 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 5.0 WAR this season, is turning down the $25 million option on the final year of his three-year, $80 million deal. This move would make the former National League MVP one of the most sought-after free agents in the upcoming offseason.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden projected that Bellinger will be the No. 10 free agent on the open market. “Bellinger’s ability to play above-average defense at all three outfield positions and first base increases his free-agent worth, although it looks like he’s found a home in left field,” Bowden said. “I think he’ll opt out of his contract and try to get the Yankees to give him a longer deal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bellinger’s free-agent outlook

According to Bowden, Bellinger could secure a six-year, $168 million contract based on comparable deals for George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and Brandon Nimmo. Teams likely to pursue Bellinger include the Yankees, New York Mets, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, and Seattle Mariners.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton #27 after hitting a two-run home run. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bellinger’s strong season in the Bronx, aided by Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch, highlighted his offensive and defensive value. He recorded a .909 OPS at home versus a .715 OPS on the road, demonstrating his impact in New York.

Advertisement

see also John Schneider issues bold warning as Blue Jays prepare to answer Dodgers in World Series Game 4

Alternative outfield options for the Yankees

If the Yankees are unable to re-sign Bellinger, they could target other top free agents. Kyle Tucker, the 28-year-old Cubs outfielder, is considered the top player on the market.

Advertisement

SurveyWhich player should the Yankees prioritize if Cody Bellinger opts out? Which player should the Yankees prioritize if Cody Bellinger opts out? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Another option is Trent Grisham, who posted a career-high 34 home runs this season. Bowden projects Grisham could secure a two-year, $30 million deal, with potential landing spots.

Advertisement