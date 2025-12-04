MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly pulled back from pursuing NY Mets reliever from last season

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets goes beyond the business of player trades on their rosters. We’ve seen an example of this with Juan Soto’s movement between the Bronx Bombers and the Metropolitans. Additionally, there was a rumor last season about a reliever from the Mets who caught the Yankees’ interest.

However, a report from Jack Curry of the YES Network indicates that the Yankees have opted out of the possibility of acquiring Mets former reliever Edwin Diaz for the 2025 season, despite significant speculation about his potential move to the Yankees for the 2026 MLB season.

Diaz has been one of the standout players in free agency, with rumors placing him with various franchises, most notably a potential return to the Mets in 2026. Despite this, there remains uncertainty regarding the reliever, who is expected to make a significant impact on any team by next season.

While the Yankees reportedly withdrew from pursuing Diaz after his stint with the Mets, there is anticipation for new additions to their roster. Many names have been mentioned, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Mets reportedly involved in a race for Diaz

With the Yankees reportedly out of the running for the reliever, the Mets face competition from other suitors for Diaz, notably the Toronto Blue Jays, who are seen as the prominent runner-ups. Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Diaz’s future and the dynamics within the New York franchise, the Blue Jays have emerged as a rumored destination for Diaz.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets could find themselves vying against the reigning AL East contenders, as the Blue Jays are eager to strengthen their roster. They aim to avoid the disappointment of falling short after a strong season, having been one of the best teams in the league without securing the World Series title.

While there is significant anticipation regarding Diaz’s potential destination, other franchises yet to express interest still have ample time to make a move, with plenty of days remaining in the offseason to pursue negotiations.

Diaz’s stats as a Met last season

Diaz not only possesses the talent to compete on any MLB team, but his performance has also produced impressive statistics that kept the Mets’ hopes alive until the final matchup, even though they ultimately fell short of their objective.

Games Pitched (G): 62

Record (W-L): 6 – 3

Saves (SV): 28

ERA: 1.63

Innings Pitched (IP): 66.1

Strikeouts (SO): 98, Averaging 13.3 K/9

Walks (BB): 21

WHIP: 0.87

WAR (Wins Above Replacement): 3.0

