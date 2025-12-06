MLB Rumors: NY Yankees ‘not close’ to Cody Bellinger agreement amid MLB free agency talks

The New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger formed a strong pairing in 2025, as the former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP excelled alongside Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham in the outfield.

Now a free agent, Bellinger can sign with any team, including the Yankees. While there is mutual interest, negotiations have reportedly stalled in the days leading up to the winter meetings. According to Robert Murray of Fansided.com, the Yankees and Bellinger are “not close” to a new contract, signaling uncertainty about his return.

The situation remains fluid, but Bellinger’s production last season makes him a high-demand player. At 30 years old, he posted a 5.1 bWAR, a .272 batting average, 29 home runs, and strong defensive metrics in the outfield. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and others could compete for his services, potentially complicating the Yankees’ plans.

What the reports say

Murray adds that while the Yankees are attempting to retain Bellinger, “the two sides are not close to a deal,” and team owner Hal Steinbrenner emphasized it would be “ideal” to lower payroll. The report doesn’t confirm that Bellinger will leave, but it highlights a far more uncertain outlook than previous discussions suggested.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees fails to catch a ball hit. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

What this means for the Yankees

Though negotiations are stalled, the mutual interest remains. If the Yankees can meet Bellinger’s demands, he could still return to New York despite the current gap in contract talks. However, his availability in free agency guarantees that other contenders will have a chance to make an offer, making the offseason decision critical for both sides.

