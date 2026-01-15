Cody Bellinger’s predicted team for 2026 with NY Yankees sitll waiting for his decision

Cody Bellinger remains without a contract for the 2026 MLB season, and the New York Yankees are widely viewed as the team he is most likely to return to for the coming years. At least, that is how MLB insider Robert Murray sees it, recently suggesting the outcome feels almost inevitable.

Speaking on Foul Territory, Murray said he is confident Bellinger will continue his career in New York. “I think the fit for both sides is just so clear and so obvious that it almost makes too much sense for it not to happen,” Murray said.

Murray also noted that Bellinger signing elsewhere would be a major setback. “That would be a huge blow to the offseason,” he said, even describing it as a “doomsday scenario” for the Yankees if the slugger ends up with another team.

Why are the Yankees taking so long to re-sign Bellinger?

It largely comes down to negotiations. Bellinger already has an offer on the table from the Yankees, which, as reported by Jon Heyman and other insiders, is being reviewed by Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras. It is also possible they are waiting to see whether other teams step in with a stronger financial offer than the Bombers.

Murray emphasized that it is highly unlikely the Yankees would let Bellinger walk, especially given recent history. “You could possibly lose Juan Soto last offseason and you lose Cody Bellinger in the consecutive offseason — that would be a PR nightmare,” Murray said.

At the same time, while acknowledging there is a strong chance Bellinger returns to New York, Murray admitted he has been wrong before. “I felt the same for Bregman and the Red Sox. I thought that was a matter of when, not if, and now he’s having his introductory press conference in Chicago for the Cubs,” he added.