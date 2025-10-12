Cubs’ key player Kyle Tucker offers ambiguous clue about his future for next season

The Chicago Cubs‘ postseason aspirations were shattered as the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their place in the National League Championship Series. The Brewers are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who advanced after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite their efforts, the Cubs struggled against the Brewers, squandering numerous opportunities and failing to showcase the full potential of their star-studded roster. Notably, Kyle Tucker, former Houston Astros standout, was among those who couldn’t shine.

Tucker joined the Cubs this season with hopes of leading the franchise to glory. However, his future with the team remains uncertain, sparking widespread speculation. Following the Cubs’ disappointing exit, Tucker addressed the media, leaving many questions unanswered.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t know what the future holds. If not, it’s been an honor playing with all these guys and wish everyone best of luck whether its playing next year or not with them.” Tucker remarked to journalists after the tough loss to the Brewers, a team that delivered an exceptional regular season, particularly with standout performances from players like Jackson Chourio.

Tucker’s impact in his first year with the Cubs

After seven seasons with the Astros, Tucker joined the Cubs with the aim of propelling them to postseason success and, potentially, a World Series appearance, a feat the Cubs haven’t achieved since their historic 2016 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Although the team fell short of their postseason goals, Tucker contributed impressively in his debut season with the Cubs. He posted a .266 batting average, with a .377 on-base percentage, a .464 slugging percentage, and an .841 OPS, along with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, 133 hits, and 91 runs in the regular season.

In the postseason, Tucker recorded a .259 batting average, with a .375 on-base percentage, a .370 slugging percentage, and a .745 OPS, contributing 1 home run and 1 RBI.

As Tucker comes to terms with the Cubs’ postseason exit, he is set to join a high-profile cohort of players entering free agency next season, including Kyle Schwarber from the Philadelphia Phillies and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

