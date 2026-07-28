Tarik Skubal trade rumors: Why could the Brewers target the Tigers’ ace before the deadline?

Tarik Skubal trade rumors continue to grow as the Brewers look for a frontline starter. Here's why Milwaukee could target the Tigers ace before the deadline.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Tarik Skubal as they look to maximize their championship chances during a season in which their pitching staff has emerged as one of the strongest in baseball. The Detroit Tigers ace has become one of MLB‘s most dominant starters, making him one of the biggest names expected to attract attention before the trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Brewers have the type of roster and farm system that could allow them to make an aggressive move for Skubal. “The Brewers recognize the opportunity this season presents. They haven’t won a World Series in their 58 years of existence, and they are in the midst of a season in which they’ve got the game’s most dominant pitcher in Jacob Misiorowski, a deep well of arms beyond him, a lineup with depth and good gloves aplenty.“

Skubal has continued to establish himself as an elite pitcher in 2026, posting a 2.70 ERA across 15 starts while recording 110 strikeouts in 90 innings. His performance has made him one of the most valuable trade targets for contenders searching for frontline rotation help.

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Why could the Brewers target Tarik Skubal?

Milwaukee’s interest would come from its desire to add another frontline starter to a rotation already led by emerging ace Jacob Misiorowski. Pairing Skubal with Misiorowski would give the Brewers one of the most talented duos among postseason contenders.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers takes the field. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Passan proposed a potential package centered around right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson, second baseman Josh Adamczewski, and infielder Ricki Moneys as a possible framework for a deal. However, acquiring a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber would likely require Milwaukee to sacrifice significant prospect value.

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The Brewers have traditionally built through player development, but their current position in the standings could encourage the organization to take a more aggressive approach.

What would Tarik Skubal bring to the Brewers?

Skubal would provide Milwaukee with a proven top-of-the-rotation arm capable of changing the outlook of a playoff series. The left-hander has combined consistency, control, and strikeout ability throughout his career, entering 2026 with a 61-42 record, a 3.04 ERA, and 999 strikeouts over 856.2 innings.

For the Tigers, any decision involving Skubal would be one of the most important moves in recent franchise history. A trade could bring back multiple young players capable of helping Detroit build for the future.

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As the deadline approaches, Skubal’s name is expected to remain one of the biggest storylines on the pitching market, with Milwaukee positioned as a team that could make a serious offer.