Tarik Skubal, MLB trade deadline rumors: Tigers reportedly face inevitable scenario

The clock is ticking and that can only mean thing for the Detroit Tigers: their time with Tarik Skubal is likely reaching its end.

The Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal’s time may have reached its final stop. With the MLB trade deadline looming on the horizon and the Tigers well under .500 on the season, there may be no other possible outcome than a trade for one of the best starting pitchers in the show.

According to reports around MLB, the Tigers are coming to terms with the undeniable reality—or at least they should. Skubal’s contract expires after the 2026 season. There are no shortage of candidates for the ace, such as the Chicago Cubs, who could target Skubal before the deadline (Aug. 3).

As much as it would sting to trade a homegrown talent they drafted nearly a decade ago, it’s far better than the alternative: watching him walk away as an unrestricted free agent.

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“I just think with the way [the Tigers] have played, being six games under .500, they have no choice,” Bob Nightengale said about a potential Skubal trade during an appearance on Foul Territory. “I think they’ll try to thread the needle here. I still think the Dodgers are the No. 1 fit.”

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers poses.

Skubal gets likely last memory in Detroit

Despite the intense buzz surrounding his name and future in the league, Skubal didn’t miss the Tigers’ Wednesday game against the Baltimore Orioles. By starting it and being as consistent as ever, Skubal reached the 1,000-strikeout mark in his MLB career.

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Skubal needed just one more strikeout to hit the milestone in front of his fans at Comerica Park, and he didn’t disappoint. In fact, he ended his afternoon with a total of six strikeouts.

The rumor mill played a role, however, and it was evident in the air in downtown Detroit. In more ways than one, the game felt like a farewell for the fan base that welcomed a young kid from California and treated him like one of their own.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ FOR TARIK SKUBAL 👏 pic.twitter.com/M5mA5FIT2p — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 29, 2026

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Dodgers are after Skubal

Where Skubal will go next remains to be seen, but it feels like this may have been the last time fans saw him donning the Tigers’ uniform. There are few certainties regarding his next destination, but the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be the frontrunners.

As reported by Jon Morosi, the Dodgers’ interest has only grown as concerns continue to mount over Shohei Ohtani’s ability to pitch moving forward. Eyeing an MLB three-peat—which hasn’t been achieved since the New York Yankees did it from 1998 to 2000—Los Angeles won’t take any chances on the mound, and there may be no better fit than California native Skubal.