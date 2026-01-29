Trending topics:
MLB

Cubs reportedly lose 8-year veteran catcher to division rival amid free agency moves

In a move that tightens the divisional race, the Chicago Cubs have reportedly lost a veteran presence behind the plate to a direct rival as free agency progresses.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Reese McGuire #20 of the Chicago Cubs hits a grand slam.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesReese McGuire #20 of the Chicago Cubs hits a grand slam.

The Chicago Cubs will enter the 2026 season without one of their veteran catchers, as Reese McGuire has moved on to a familiar rival. After spending parts of eight major league seasons with multiple teams, the left-handed hitter is now set to compete in Milwaukee, a team that has dominated the National League Central in recent years.

McGuire, 30, agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, which includes an invitation to major league spring training, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. This marks the second consecutive year the catcher joins a camp as a non-roster invitee, hoping to carve out a role behind All-Star William Contreras.

Despite a modest 2025 campaign with the Cubs, hitting .226/.245/.444 in 44 games, McGuire brings experience and versatility. In nearly 400 career MLB games, spanning stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, and Cubs, he has maintained a .248/.293/.374 slash line, primarily as a backup catcher.

Advertisement

Cubs’ loss could fuel the NL Central rivalry

McGuire first reached the majors with Toronto after being traded from Pittsburgh as a minor leaguer. He debuted in 2016 and has since provided depth at catcher for multiple organizations. Last season, he began at Triple-A Iowa before debuting with the Cubs in May, immediately making an impact with a two-home-run game.

Reese McGuire #20 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring a run. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Reese McGuire #20 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring a run. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Advertisement

Now, McGuire returns to the NL Central with a new mission: helping the Brewers compete at the top of the division while facing the Cubs, the team he played for just last year.

MLB Rumors: Mariners, Reds among suitors for 49-home run slugger as Spring Training approaches

see also

MLB Rumors: Mariners, Reds among suitors for 49-home run slugger as Spring Training approaches

Survey

Will Reese McGuire earn a role with the Brewers in 2026?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Mets could face major decision on Freddy Peralta after trade with Brewers
MLB

NY Mets could face major decision on Freddy Peralta after trade with Brewers

NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly targets former Brewers pitcher from last season
MLB

NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly targets former Brewers pitcher from last season

NY Mets president David Stearns breaks silence after acquiring Brewers ace Freddy Peralta
MLB

NY Mets president David Stearns breaks silence after acquiring Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger shares firm reason for opting out of WBC participation
MLB

NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger shares firm reason for opting out of WBC participation

Better Collective Logo