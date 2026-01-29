Cubs reportedly lose 8-year veteran catcher to division rival amid free agency moves

The Chicago Cubs will enter the 2026 season without one of their veteran catchers, as Reese McGuire has moved on to a familiar rival. After spending parts of eight major league seasons with multiple teams, the left-handed hitter is now set to compete in Milwaukee, a team that has dominated the National League Central in recent years.

McGuire, 30, agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, which includes an invitation to major league spring training, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. This marks the second consecutive year the catcher joins a camp as a non-roster invitee, hoping to carve out a role behind All-Star William Contreras.

Despite a modest 2025 campaign with the Cubs, hitting .226/.245/.444 in 44 games, McGuire brings experience and versatility. In nearly 400 career MLB games, spanning stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, and Cubs, he has maintained a .248/.293/.374 slash line, primarily as a backup catcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cubs’ loss could fuel the NL Central rivalry

McGuire first reached the majors with Toronto after being traded from Pittsburgh as a minor leaguer. He debuted in 2016 and has since provided depth at catcher for multiple organizations. Last season, he began at Triple-A Iowa before debuting with the Cubs in May, immediately making an impact with a two-home-run game.

Reese McGuire #20 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring a run. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Advertisement

Now, McGuire returns to the NL Central with a new mission: helping the Brewers compete at the top of the division while facing the Cubs, the team he played for just last year.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Mariners, Reds among suitors for 49-home run slugger as Spring Training approaches

SurveyWill Reese McGuire earn a role with the Brewers in 2026? Will Reese McGuire earn a role with the Brewers in 2026? already voted 0 people