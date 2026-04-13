Dana Brown’s Astros plan put to test after Cody Bolton injury

Dana Brown said just hours before Cody Bolton exited early from the Houston Astros game against the Seattle Mariners with back tightness that the club had prepared for situations like this by adding multiple pitchers to the roster.

“This is why we went out and signed a lot of pitchers this offseason,” Brown said ahead of Sunday’s game on April 12. He added that the available arms in the bullpen should be more than capable of covering for injured pitchers.

“We feel like right now that we’re going to be able to sustain these injuries because of the depth we have,” Brown said. He also made it clear that the goal isn’t just to replace injured arms, but to get them back on the mound as quickly as possible once they recover.

Advertisement

Bolton’s rough start to 2026

Bolton’s 2026 MLB season had already gotten off to a shaky start. Through three appearances, he posted a 5.40 ERA, making him one of the less reliable options in the bullpen. He wasn’t with Houston last season, as his year ended early after just one appearance with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cody Bolton #67 of the Houston Astros is taken out of the game Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bolton has yet to show the consistency needed to become a dependable reliever. He spent time with the Mariners in 2024, appearing in 17 games, his highest total in a single season, but has otherwise bounced between the majors and minors.

Advertisement

Brown also pointed to other potential options beyond the bullpen. He mentioned Peter Lambert and Colton Gordon as possible rotation depth if needed. Lambert hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2024, but he did post a 2.94 ERA during spring training.