Jalen Hurts finally talks about A.J. Brown trade rumors and his relationship with Eagles WR

Jalen Hurts' reaction to a question about A.J. Brown's future with the Eagles is suddenly fueling even more speculation surrounding one of the NFL's biggest trade rumors.

Jalen Hurts is finally addressing the growing speculation surrounding A.J. Brown’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his reaction during a recent media session immediately caught attention across the NFL.

With trade rumors intensifying around Brown and the New England Patriots continuing to emerge as a possible destination, Hurts was asked what it would mean for the Eagles to lose one of the most explosive wide receivers in football.

Before answering, the Eagles QB paused and reached for water. “Picked the right question to sip on, huh?” Hurts said, delaying his response for a few moments before eventually addressing the situation more seriously. “For us, we’re focused on learning the offense. It really doesn’t change in terms of our approach to improve. There’s an ‘if’ obviously. It’s been a lingering thing, but nothing can replace all the greatness that we achieved together.”

Advertisement

A.J. Brown trade rumors continue surrounding Eagles and Patriots

Jalen Hurts’ comments arrive at a moment when speculation around Brown’s future appears stronger than ever. The star wide receiver has hinted multiple times that he has not been fully satisfied with his role in Philadelphia’s offense, fueling belief around the league that tensions may exist behind the scenes.

The rumors intensified even more after reports linked Brown with the Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel, who previously coached the receiver during their time together with the Tennessee Titans. That relationship has made New England one of the teams most frequently connected to a potential blockbuster trade.

Despite all the uncertainty, Hurts made it clear that he still values the chemistry and success he built with Brown in Philadelphia. “Nothing has changed since we last spoke at the end of the season. We’re really good.” But as trade speculation continues growing and the offseason moves deeper into the summer, questions surrounding the future of one of the NFL’s most dangerous quarterback-receiver duos are not going away anytime soon.