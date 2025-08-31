Dave Dombrowski reveals part of Phillies’ plan for Walker Buehler

Dave Dombrowski knows September will be a crucial month for the Philadelphia Phillies, and he made it clear that Walker Buehler will not be ready to immediately take the mound for the club. Because Buehler signed a minor league contract, he’ll first have to go through Triple-A before joining the big league rotation.

Buehler isn’t the only arm being added to Philadelphia’s “aggressive” September and postseason plan. The Phillies also brought in left-hander Tim Mayza, a veteran pitcher with proven experience.

The decision to sign two arms with playoff backgrounds stemmed from the Phillies’ need for veteran presence. Dombrowski confirmed as much, saying, “It helps because we were looking for experience.” With José Alvarado unavailable for the postseason, he explained that adding a healthy Mayza could give the Phillies three left-handed options out of the bullpen.

“I know in the past we had talked about potentially moving one of our starters — and we could still do that — but the other thing is, without having Wheeler, I’m not sure how that’s going to mesh… I don’t know what’s going to happen in that regard,” Dombrowski admitted.

When could Buehler pitch in the majors again?

According to Dombrowski, the plan is to send Buehler to Triple-A since he hasn’t pitched in some time, but he could be back in the majors as soon as September 12, when the Phillies host the Royals.

Walker Buehler heads for the clubhouse after being thrown out of the game at Fenway Park on May 20, 2025 in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

“The Phillies will go to a six-man rotation on September 12, after the Mets series, barring any rainouts,” reported Luke Arcaini on X. “That’ll be Walker Buehler’s first start for the Phillies. Garrett Stubbs and Tim Mayza will be the two call-ups for roster expansions tomorrow.”

Why the Phillies signed Buehler over a prospect

Dombrowski offered a candid explanation about adding a veteran like Buehler, saying his presence could make the Phillies a tougher opponent down the stretch. He admitted that if Buehler were to suffer another injury, things could quickly get complicated for the team.

“We could have used somebody internal, but we just think this makes us better,” Dombrowski told Anthony SanFilippo of On Pattison. “We think he’s a better alternative for us than what’s there. Of course, with Wheeler getting hurt, that contributes to a little lack of depth. We traded (Mick) Abel, so that changes things. Painter’s been fine, but he’s still working on his command, so we’re not ready to make that type of commitment.”

