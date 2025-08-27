Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw discusses HC Dave Roberts’ decision during matchup against the Reds

Clayton Kershaw has been a cornerstone for the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the regular season. Following another impressive performance, securing yet another win for himself and the Dodgers, he discussed a strategic decision made by head coach Dave Roberts during a crucial moment against the Cincinnati Reds.

Kershaw, who left the game having allowed just two hits over five innings, spoke about Roberts’ decision to remove him from the mound. “It was pretty evident that it wasn’t going to be a long night for me. Dave recognized that and made the right call for sure,” Kershaw told the media after the victory.

In an outing complemented by zero walks, one earned run, no home runs, six strikeouts, and 72 pitches, Kershaw delivered another stellar performance for the Dodgers. The team defeated the Reds 6-3 at Dodger Stadium, thrilling a crowd of 44,943 fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kershaw’s current record stands at 9-2 in the regular season, with 58 strikeouts, 34 runs, and 81 hits allowed in 88.1 innings pitched. These impressive stats bolster the Dodgers’ postseason aspirations, as they edge closer to securing a direct spot in the next phase of the MLB season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Kershaw reflects on recent performances

As Dodgers star Kershaw recently demonstrated his elite capabilities, he shared insights regarding his performances over the past month. In his remarks, Kershaw expressed the positive momentum he’s experienced in August and offered a glimpse of the excitement for the remainder of the regular season.

Advertisement

see also Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers teammate reportedly at risk of losing roster spot

“It was a good August, physically, everything feels great,” Kershaw commented on his recent games with the Dodgers. “Things can change from start to start, but overall it was a fantastic month. The team secured a lot of wins, which is always rewarding, and it’s enjoyable to be part of it.“

Advertisement

Kershaw’s remarkable milestone in August

According to OptaStats, Kershaw hasn’t only been an exceptional pitcher for the Dodgers; his August performances have etched themselves into the record books. Notably, Opta published statistics highlighting Kershaw’s significant impact, reinforcing his stature as a standout player.

“Since pitches were first tracked in 1988, there have been 566 instances of an MLB pitcher winning 5+ games as a starter in a single calendar month (regular season). Only one of them threw fewer than 400 pitches that month: Clayton Kershaw (395 in August 2025),“ OptaStats posted on their X account.

Advertisement

Advertisement