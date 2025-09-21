Clayton Kershaw fires up Dodgers fans with bold October reminder

Clayton Kershaw stood in front of Los Angeles Dodgers fans with a reminder that the season is far from over. At 37 years old, the veteran left-hander has put together a 10-2 record across 21 starts, throwing 106.1 innings with a 3.55 ERA. In his 18th year with the Dodgers, Kershaw still carries the weight of October expectations again.

Kershaw hasn’t pitched in the postseason since 2023, when he made just one start before injuries cut his run short. His message to fans felt like both a promise and a challenge, “Remember, we’ve got another month left. We’ll see you at the end of October.” After all, his legacy has always been tied to postseason moments.

The Dodgers, already seen as contenders, know how much his presence on the mound matters. Kershaw’s words carried the confidence of a leader who has lived through every high and low of the past two decades. Now, with another October looming, his reminder set the tone: he expects to be there when the lights shine brightest.

How much money will Kershaw earn in his last season?

In what Clayton Kershaw himself called his final season, he will receive a payment of $16M from the Dodgers organization. That salary has been more than justified so far, as he has helped the team win some important games and has had a decent year after returning from his injury.

Clayton Kershaw warms up before a baseball game against the Giants on September 20, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Kershaw has a total of $314,676,411 in career earnings with the Dodgers since 2006, when he signed his $2.3M signing bonus with the team. The season he received the highest payment was in 2019, when he collected a check for $46.3M.

Back to the Postseason

It’s true that Kershaw hasn’t played in the postseason since 2023, when he only saw action in a single game with the team. The last time he was able to pitch in more than one game was in 2020, during the Dodgers’ World Series victory, where he would finally win a ring with the team.

