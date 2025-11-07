Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw makes candid admission about Game 7 after World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers closed another historic season in triumphant fashion, capturing their second consecutive World Series title and cementing their dynasty. But amid the celebrations, longtime ace Clayton Kershaw made an unexpected confession that drew laughter from teammates and fans alike.

Days after the championship parade, Kershaw opened up about a moment of confusion during the final innings of Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 36-year-old, known for his meticulous preparation and poise, revealed that he didn’t initially realize the Dodgers had secured the win — a surprising admission from one of baseball’s most experienced veterans.

The legendary left-hander shared the story during an appearance on On Base, the podcast hosted by teammate Mookie Betts. His candid recollection offered a rare look behind the curtain of a chaotic, emotional night that concluded with confetti, cheers, and another championship banner in Los Angeles.

Kershaw’ admission

“I had no idea we won the World Series,” Kershaw admitted with a smile. “I saw Vladdy [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] hit the double, so I started getting going faster.” The veteran explained that he thought the game was tied and began preparing to re-enter, only for a coach to shout, “Why are you throwing? We won. We just won the World Series!”

The moment, now etched in Dodgers lore, underscored the emotional whirlwind of a Game 7 finale — and the humility that has long defined Kershaw’s approach. Teammates and fans responded with laughter, a fitting reaction for a player who has carried both the weight of expectation and the joy of redemption throughout his career.

A legacy etched in Dodger blue

Throughout nearly two decades in Los Angeles, Kershaw has experienced the full spectrum of a pitcher’s journey — dominance, heartbreak, and ultimate vindication. He endured crushing World Series defeats to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, only to rebound and deliver three championships, including back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025.

During the team’s victory parade, the future Hall of Famer addressed fans with emotion and gratitude. “Last year, I said I was a Dodger for life,” Kershaw told the crowd. “And today, that’s true. I get to say that I’m a champion for life, and that’s never going away.”

