MLB

JT Realmuto could leave Phillies, join NL West contender amid MLB free-agent uncertainty

Philadelphia Phillies face uncertainty as JT Realmuto may depart this offseason, with the veteran catcher linked to a potential NL West contender in MLB free agency.

By Alexander Rosquez

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the dugout.
© Heather Barry/Getty ImagesJ.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the dugout.

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason with three key players headed to free agency. While Kyle Schwarber re-signed on a substantial deal, Ranger Suarez and JT Realmuto remained available. Suarez appears likely to move on this winter, though the Phillies’ depth in pitching softens the impact of his departure.

The biggest question for Philadelphia is Realmuto, a veteran catcher whose presence behind the plate and leadership in the clubhouse have been invaluable. His offensive numbers dipped slightly last season, but he remains one of the most respected catchers in MLB.

Recent reports indicate Realmuto could be on the move, with Paul Connor of SportsGrid predicting a potential deal with the San Diego Padres. an NL West contender still searching for stability behind the plate. “Experienced catcher showing signs of age-related decline, hitting .257/.315/.384 with 12 HR and 2.1 fWAR in 2025; still provides value behind the plate but offense has dipped from peak levels,” Connor noted.

Realmuto viewed as an attainable option

The Padres are in need of a premium backstop, and Realmuto fits the profile perfectly. While San Diego may face budget considerations, the veteran catcher’s projected $34 million price tag, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, makes him attainable.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies in action at bat against the Dodgers.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies in action at bat against the Dodgers. Luke Hales/Getty Images

Impact on NL West contenders

Tatsuya Imai breaks silence on MLB status with candid admission as deadline nears amid NY Mets, Phillies, Cubs interest

Tatsuya Imai breaks silence on MLB status with candid admission as deadline nears amid NY Mets, Phillies, Cubs interest

Adding Realmuto would strengthen the Padres’ roster and improve their chances of challenging the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. His presence behind the plate could provide immediate short-term value and veteran leadership for the team.

