Tim Hill‘s free agency has become one of the most talked-about stories in baseball. The left-handed reliever, who delivered an impressive 2024 MLB season with the New York Yankees, is now a hot commodity, drawing interest from several teams, including the Yankees and their perennial rivals, the New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, their last World Series opponents.

According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Yankees and Mets are among the teams vying for Hill’s services. In addition to the New York clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels have also expressed interest.

“Free agent lefty reliever Tim Hill is drawing interest from the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Angels. There’s mutual interest in a reunion with the Yankees, who remain in the mix, as do the Mets, who are searching for another reliever,” Ragazzo shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Hill’s value: Why lefties still matter

While the importance of specialized left-handed relievers has waned, having a reliable southpaw like Hill remains a strategic advantage. Hill has consistently been effective against left-handed hitters, making him a valuable asset for any team aiming for postseason success.

Tim Hill #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 06, 2024 in in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

For the Yankees, Hill’s return would be pivotal. Pairing him with closer Devin Williams could create a formidable late-game duo, giving the Yankees a significant edge in high-pressure playoff situations.

Yankees vs. Mets: The battle for Hill

The competition between the Yankees and Mets for Hill’s signature adds another layer to their historic rivalry. Both teams are focused on bolstering their bullpens to solidify their playoff chances.

For the Yankees, re-signing Hill would help maintain their bullpen’s dominance, while for the Mets, adding a dependable lefty could provide much-needed depth and stability.

The chase for Tim Hill has become a heated contest, showcasing the urgency of both New York teams—and other suitors—to lock in a key bullpen piece for the 2025 MLB season. Wherever Hill lands, his impact will be closely watched as teams aim for October glory.

