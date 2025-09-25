Dodgers HC Dave Roberts explains absence of two key players for series finale against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to defend their title this postseason. Facing a formidable challenge ahead, head coach Dave Roberts has made strategic roster decisions to ensure he fields the best players in the upcoming matchups.

In the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Roberts announced he will be resting two key players. One of them is Max Muncy, who is preparing for the postseason and will sit out to recharge. Similarly, Tommy Edman will also miss the game due to an ankle injury that requires rest.

Despite missing these players, the Dodgers are focused on winning this decisive matchup as they continue to secure the NL West Championship. The San Diego Padres, close competitors in the standings, have already clinched their postseason berth, putting additional pressure on the Dodgers.

Dodgers fans expect significant decisions from Roberts as they look forward to postseason play. The team is bolstered by pitching talent like Roki Sasaki and the crucial contributions of Shohei Ohtani.

The other player missing Thursday’s game

Besides Muncy and Edman, Ben Rortvedt will also be sidelined for this series finale. Roberts’ decision aims to have Rortvedt at his best for the postseason. Notably, he will be celebrating his birthday away from the field but undoubtedly with his family.

With these changes, the Dodgers will face the Diamondbacks, a team still vying for the last Wild Card spot in the National League. The New York Mets are also in contention, adding another layer of competitive intensity.

This scenario sets the stage for an exciting game between two teams tied 1-1 in this series. Arizona clinched the first game in the final inning with a 5-4 victory, while the Dodgers emerged victorious in the second game with the same score in extra innings. The question remains: What will happen in the series finale?

