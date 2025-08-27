NY Mets HC Carlos Mendoza promotes Jonah Tong, who has an incredible ERA in 19 starts

The New York Mets are set for their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, with anticipation building among fans eager to witness the MLB debut of Jonah Tong. Enthusiasts hope for an impressive performance from the Mets in this critical matchup.

Under the strategic guidance of head coach Carlos Mendoza, the Mets are well-equipped to tackle the remaining challenges of the regular season. The team is particularly excited about Tong, a promising young prospect whose exceptional statistics in the Triple-A have garnered significant attention.

Tong’s record is nothing short of impressive, highlighted by a stellar 0.99 ERA over his 19 starts since April 22. Throughout those outings, he has amassed 100.1 innings pitched, conceding only 47 hits, allowing a single home run, and striking out 159 batters.

These remarkable figures bode well for the Mets as they aim to clinch a postseason berth and try to achieve a 2025 title, following a standout 2024 performance against divisional rivals.

Tong’s performance across the year

Despite Tong’s recent surge in the minors, his year-long statistics further bolster his reputation. This consistency is likely why Mendoza considers him a pivotal asset for the season’s remainder or potential challenges in the regular season.

Throughout the year, Tong has started 22 games, posting a 1.58 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP over 113.2 innings pitched, with a 10.6% walk rate and a 40.5% strikeout rate. As he prepares to face the Marlins in the series opener on Friday, Mendoza anticipates Tong will bring his best to the mound.

As Tong dons the Mets jersey for the first time in the MLB, fans are buzzing with excitement. Tong is regarded as one of the most significant minor league talents within the Los Angeles organization, and expectations for his debut run high.

