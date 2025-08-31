Dodgers’ HC Dave Roberts provides encouraging injury updates on Max Muncy and two other key players

The Los Angeles Dodgers are relying heavily on the strategic acumen of head coach Dave Roberts to turn the tide in their favor. As they tackle a challenging series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Roberts’s insightful remarks on the team’s strategy have sparked heightened expectations among the fan base, eager to see promising outcomes from the roster.

Roberts’s focus isn’t solely on the current active roster; the looming return of key players presently on the injured list is equally significant. In a recent update, Roberts shared encouraging news regarding Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, and Alex Vesia, who are poised to commence rehab assignments next week.

These returning players are pivotal assets for Roberts, a coach determined to rejuvenate the team’s performance in the crucial closing stages of the season. Those advancing to the next recovery phase are expected to bolster the team’s efforts, as the Dodgers aim to secure a coveted direct postseason berth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muncy, in particular, showcased impressive statistics prior to his injury. In 89 games, he’s tallied 44 runs, 72 hits, 17 home runs, and 64 RBIs. With Muncy’s anticipated return, the Dodgers stand poised to strengthen their push and continue racking up victories in upcoming matchups.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Edman and Vesia: Statistical overview

Roberts eagerly anticipates the return of both Edman and Vesia, whose contributions have been noteworthy during their appearances this regular season. While Edman has seen more action through 2025, Vesia has made his mark in 59 games.

Advertisement

see also Phillies reportedly sign a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers

Acquired by the Dodgers in a trade in July 2024, Edman has played in 86 games this season, primarily at second base, but also providing versatility at third base and center field. Here are the detailed stats for both players:

Advertisement

Tommy Edman (as of August 31, 2025): Games: 86 Batting Average: .228 Home Runs: 12 Runs Batted In (RBI): 44 Stolen Bases: 3 On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .677

Alex Vesia (as of August 31, 2025): Games: 59 Wins-Losses: 3-2 Earned Run Average (ERA): 2.75 Innings Pitched: 52.1 Strikeouts: 69 Walks and Hits Per Inning Pitched (WHIP): 0.99 Saves: 4



With their anticipated return, the Dodgers are poised to solidify their ambition of clinching a direct postseason entry, as they trail closely behind second place in the NL West standings. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are poised to capitalize on any potential setbacks by the Dodgers in their quest for the top spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement