Phillies reportedly sign a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies have their sights set on the postseason, driven by standout performances during the regular season. However, the team is well aware that precision is crucial as they transition to the next phase. Reports suggest they are signing a legendary addition, specifically a two-time World Series champion from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Walker Buehler is signing with the Phillies to bolster their roster for the remainder of the season. The World Series winner with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024 could be a valuable asset for them.

Buehler showcased his talent with the Boston Red Sox, delivering impressive statistics in 23 games this regular season. Over 122.1 innings pitched, he recorded 72 runs allowed, 22 home runs, 120 hits, and 84 strikeouts. His contributions have been crucial in the Red Sox’s quest for a Wild Card spot. Buehler’s addition to the Phillies could be pivotal as his playoff experience and seasoned presence could influence their postseason journey significantly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buehler’s proven track record could benefit the Phillies

Buehler has established himself as a key player with the Dodgers, making history through his performances in both the regular and postseason. His past success, particularly his contributions to two World Series titles, underlines his potential impact on the Phillies.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Here is a glance at his remarkable stats from those championship seasons:

see also Rob Thomson reveals why someone else told Nick Castellanos to leave the Phillies outfield

2020 Season (with the Los Angeles Dodgers) Regular Season: W-L: 1-0 ERA: 3.44 IP: 36.2 SO: 42 BB: 11 Postseason: W-L: 2-0 ERA: 1.80 IP: 25.0 Games (GS): 5 (5 starts) SO: 39 BB: 12

2024 Season (with the Los Angeles Dodgers) Regular Season: W-L: 1-6 ERA: 5.38 IP: 75.1 Games (GS): 16 (16 starts) SO: 64 BB: 28 Postseason: W-L: 1-1 ERA: 3.60 IP: 15.0 Games (GS): 4 (3 starts) SO: 13 BB: 5



Advertisement

Focus on securing the lead

As September ushers in the final stretch toward the postseason, the Phillies are strategizing to cement their position, currently leading the National League East. With a comfortable gap over the second-placed New York Mets, their focus remains on securing their direct playoff spot.

Advertisement