Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses Tucker and Diaz’s decisions on team commitment

The reigning champions wasted no time securing two premier free agents during the offseason. Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts has expressed his satisfaction with the revamped roster for the upcoming season, now featuring Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz.

With these additions joining the lineup, Roberts orchestrated an initiative to integrate Tucker and Diaz, aimed at boosting team morale. He encouraged them to share with their new teammates the reasons behind their decision to join the Dodgers over numerous other suitors.

According to Roberts, Tucker and Diaz commended the Dodgers for their meticulousness, the professionalism displayed on the field, and the organization’s commitment to player families. “It’s impactful for our team to hear that perspective from fresh eyes,” Roberts noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Dodgers strive to foster a winning environment to defend their title, their General Manager Brandon Gomes, issued a clear response to Bryce Harper and Manny Machado’s recent comments on team spending.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

Roberts’ insights on his success with the Dodgers

Roberts is currently recognized as one of MLB’s premier managers, not only for securing consecutive titles but for his exceptional career in the league. When probed about his accomplishments, he shared insights into the ‘secret’ behind his success.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals strategy for achieving season’s first milestone

“What makes a good manager? Good players, and we’ve got a lot of good players,” Roberts told ESPN’s Buster Olney, highlighting the formula that has cemented his reputation as one of the top managers in MLB.

Advertisement

Graterol’s absence from Opening Day roster

Roberts also delivered unfortunate news regarding Brusdar Graterol, who will not be ready for the start of the season. He joins a teammate of Shohei Ohtani’s who will also miss the season opener.

With this in mind, the Dodgers are preparing for their first spring training match this Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. Fans will get the chance to see the new recruits alongside stars like Ohtani before the World Baseball Classic kicks off.

Advertisement

Advertisement