Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers teammate makes unexpected retirement confession

Shohei Ohtani will get another opportunity with his team in the postseason, but it could be the last time he plays alongside one of his teammates who has decided to retire. That teammate is Miguel Rojas, who recently confessed his desire to finish his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’m 36 years old. It’s been a wild ride,” Rojas told Doug McKain after the Dodgers’ victory over the Phillies. “I’ve given it everything I’ve had in my four years here. Hopefully, I can finish my career here. Because I’m going to retire after next year.”

Rojas’ current contract is valid through the 2025 season; the Dodgers picked up his club option for the current year. At the end of this season, he will become a complete free agent. Rojas originally debuted in MLB with the Dodgers in 2014.

How Many World Series Does Rojas Have?

Rojas has one World Series ring, which he won with the Dodgers in 2024. He has been playing in MLB since 2014 and has participated in a total of 18 postseason games. Since returning to Los Angeles in 2023, he has consistently played into October, with last season being his most successful due to the championship win.

Miguel Rojas reacts with Shohei Ohtani after hitting a solo homer against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 04, 2025 in Georgia.

Rojas finished the year with the sixth-best batting average on the Dodgers at .262—a strong performance as a utility player, utilized in 114 games. In the current postseason, he is batting an impressive .375, producing at a rate equal to his star teammates.

His relationship with Shohei Ohtani has always been positive; both players are key reasons the Dodgers have advanced this far in the postseason. Notably, Rojas has been slightly more effective at the plate than the Japanese superstar this October.