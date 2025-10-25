Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sends clear message ahead of World Series Game 2 vs Blue Jays

After being knocked off their perch in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers now face a crucial challenge in their bid to even the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers fell 11–4 in the opener, surrendering a stunning nine-run sixth inning that shifted all momentum toward Toronto.

Following the defeat, manager Dave Roberts made it clear that his team must respond with smarter, more situational hitting and a sharper overall approach at the plate.

“There were some pivotal at-bats that can flip games that I think we can be better at,” Roberts said after the game. “At times the offense looks great building innings, but in some key at-bats you have to win pitches and use the other side of the field, get a hit, take a walk, whatever it might be. We can be better. We need to be better.”

The Dodgers had taken an early 2–0 lead thanks to Kike Hernandez and Will Smith, who each drove in runs in the first three innings. But the Blue Jays quickly responded, with Daulton Varsho tying the game on a two-run homer that ended Blake Snell’s 17-inning postseason scoreless streak.

Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Dodgers walks to the dugout after a pitching change by manager Dave Roberts. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Game 1 exposed Dodgers’ bullpen flaws

What followed was one of the most disastrous innings in recent World Series memory. Snell loaded the bases in the sixth before being replaced by Emmet Sheehan, who allowed three inherited runners to score.

Reliever Anthony Banda then gave up a grand slam to Addison Barger, followed by a two-run shot from Alejandro Kirk that broke the game open. Prior to that frame, Los Angeles had surrendered only eight runs across 53 postseason innings.

Eyes on Game 2

Despite the setback, Roberts remains confident his team can bounce back in Game 2 at Rogers Centre. “Gausman and those guys are fired up and playing good baseball,” Roberts said. “One through nine, we have to continue to take good at-bats and play good baseball, then we’ll be fine.”

The Dodgers, now down 0–1 in the series, will look to even things up before returning home. The first pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.