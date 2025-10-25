Trending topics:
John Schneider responds to Blue Jays fans chanting ‘We don’t need him’ at Shohei Ohtani

After winning Game 1, John Schneider had to address the chants directed at Shohei Ohtani by Toronto Blue Jays fans, offering a largely diplomatic response.

By Richard Tovar

John Schneider speaks to the media during a press conference on October 07, 2025 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesJohn Schneider speaks to the media during a press conference on October 07, 2025 in New York City.

John Schneider won Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers, but he couldn’t avoid answering a question about the Toronto Blue Jays fans chanting “We don’t need him” at Shohei Ohtani, which the manager characterized as part of the fans’ energy.

“I just wanted to get the third out. I love energetic fan bases,” the manager said. “It happens in different ways and shapes and forms in every stadium. We saw it just the last series in Seattle. Kind of heard it, but it’s tough to talk about a player like that, to be honest with you.”

Regarding Ohtani and his two-run home run in Game 1, the Blue Jays manager stated: He’s special. I’m glad that the home run that he hit came when it came and we had a little cushion. But I love that our fans are passionate about our team.”

George Springer also addresses the chants

For George Springer, such occurrences are to be expected when facing one of the most respected and dangerous baseball players of the moment, Ohtani. However, he also noted that it’s part of the Blue Jays team culture to see that kind of energy during big games.

“I mean … that’s Shohei Ohtani,” Springer said after taking the question. “That’s one of the best baseball players ever and he’s still got 15 more years to go. He’s an unbelievable talent, but this is who we are as a team. This is us.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. claims not to have heard anything

“I didn’t hear any of that,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said when asked about the chants aimed at Ohtani. “I was focused on trying to get those three outs. Obviously, they’re fans and they’re always going to support us.”

